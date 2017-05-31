Kentucky State Police Charge Princeton Teenager with Murder

Kentucky State Police have charged a Princeton teenager with murder. Post 1 troopers responded to a report of a deceased body in an Eddyville residence Tuesday night.

They discovered 51-year-old Lisa Pace in her home with multiple gunshot wounds. Assistant Eddyville Coroner Kris Dunn pronounced Pace deceased in her residence.

Madisonville Police arrested earlier Tuesday afternoon 19-year-old Ernest Atwood Jr. in Pace’s vehicle for DUI and possession and he had been lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.

Early Thursday morning, KSP charged Atwood with murder. He remains lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.

Atwood and Pace are distant relatives. An investigation is continuing.