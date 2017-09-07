Kentucky State Park Resorts Offer Discounts to Hurricane Irma Evacuees

Kentucky State Park Resorts are offering discounts to Hurricane Irma evacuees.

Public Information Officer Gil Lawson says the offer came after receiving calls from a number of Florida residents looking for places to stay.

“We had about half a dozen calls. We may have gotten more since then, but that prompted us to discuss this and decide to offer the discount for Florida residents,” said Lawson.





Irma evacuees will be required to show a Florida state ID in order to receive a 25 percent discount on lodging rates. The offer is valid until September 12 at all 17 Kentucky state resort parks. The offer is not open to Harvey evacuees or people from states other than Florida. Lawson says the parks have offered discounts for disaster or weather issues in the past.

Lawson says Kenlake, Lake Barkley and Kentucky Dam Village may see some Florida residents.