Kentucky State Park Resorts Offer Discounts to Hurricane Irma Evacuees

By 17 seconds ago

Credit Kentucky State Parks via Facebook

Kentucky State Park Resorts are offering discounts to Hurricane Irma evacuees.

Public Information Officer Gil Lawson says the offer came after receiving calls from a number of Florida residents looking for places to stay.

 

“We had about half a dozen calls. We may have gotten more since then, but that prompted us to discuss this and decide to offer the discount for Florida residents,” said Lawson.

 

Irma evacuees will be required to show a Florida state ID in order to receive a 25 percent discount on lodging rates. The offer is valid until September 12 at all 17 Kentucky state resort parks. The offer is not open to Harvey evacuees or people from states other than Florida. Lawson says the parks have offered discounts for disaster or weather issues in the past.

Lawson says Kenlake, Lake Barkley and Kentucky Dam Village may see some Florida residents.

 

Tags: 
Kentucky State Park
Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Harvey

Related Content

KY State Parks Prepare Early For Eagle Tours

By Oct 17, 2013
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The Kentucky Department of Parks is urging nature lovers to make plans now for prime eagle-watching early next year.

Murray State Student Government Association Raising Money For Harvey Victims

By Sep 1, 2017

The Murray State University Student Government Association is raising money on campus for hurricane victims in Texas.

Trump Promises '100 Percent' Support For Flood Victims

By Aug 28, 2017

Updated at 6:15 p.m. ET

President Trump, declaring "there has probably never been anything like this," praised the work done by federal officials and authorities in Texas and Louisiana to deal with the massive flooding caused by Harvey, the hurricane-turned-tropical storm.

"To the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are 100 percent with you," Trump said in his opening statement at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey to Bring Heavy Rain, Few Severe Storms

By Ysabel Lavitz Aug 29, 2017
National Weather Service, Paducah

Houston and much of the Gulf Coast is still weathering the heavy rain and flooding wrought by Tropical Storm Harvey. The National Weather Service in Paducah forecasts the dregs of the storm will move into west Kentucky this week.

Hurricane Irma Leaves Devastation Of 'Epic Proportions' In Caribbean

By 39 minutes ago

Updated at 4:20 p.m. ET

A string of tiny Caribbean islands have been left stunned and devastated by the destructive force of Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the region. Some islands appear to have been spared, but others suffered loss of life and damage on a near-apocalyptic scale.

Antigua and Barbuda

Kentucky Air National Guard Soldiers to Deploy to Caribbean to Aid in Irma Efforts

By 5 hours ago
Kentucky National Guard

Kentucky Air National Guard soldiers are deploying to the Caribbean today to assist in search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Irma. 

Hurricane Irma Aims At Bahamas With 175-MPH Winds; Risk Rises For Florida

By 6 hours ago

Updated at 2 p.m. ET

Hurricane Irma is bringing death and destruction to the Caribbean and raising alarm in Florida and other Southern states, where the chance of a direct impact continues to rise. The storm is blamed for at least eight deaths; thousands of people are being told to get out of its way.

The large Category 5 storm has weakened somewhat but is still "extremely dangerous," the National Hurricane Center says, reporting 175-mph maximum sustained winds in its 2 p.m. ET advisory on Thursday.

Hurricane Irma Pushes Away From Puerto Rico, With Florida In Its Sights

By Sep 6, 2017

Updated 2:14 a.m. ET Thursday

The National Hurricane Center says the dangerous core of the storm will move away from Puerto Rico Thursday morning and is expected to pass just north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Irma is expected to be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening.

Updated at 10:10 p.m. ET

As Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm that the National Hurricane Center calls "extremely dangerous," is making its way west through the Caribbean Sea.

Hurricane Irma Makes First Landfall In Northeast Caribbean Islands

By Sep 5, 2017

Updated at 2:15 a.m. ET Wednesday:

The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in Northeast Caribbean islands. The eye passed over Barbuda around 1:47 a.m, according to the National Weather Service.

Updated at 11:10 p.m. ET

"Hurricane Irma has intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane," the National Hurricane Center says, citing the latest data from NOAA and Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft.