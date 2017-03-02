Kentucky Senate Votes to Lift Nuclear Moratorium

Proponents of nuclear power are hoping the seventh time is a charm at Kentucky's capitol. The state Senate Wednesday voted to lift a moratorium preventing the storage of nuclear waste in the Commonwealth.

That action is viewed as opening the door to future nuclear reactor construction. Bill Sponsor Danny Carroll admits, even with passage of this bill, such a project could be a decade away.

“I believe that the market will dictate when it’s time to build a nuclear reactor in the state of Kentucky," Carroll said. "It’s no secret for it to be efficient, it’s gonna have to be done in such a manner, and developed in such a manner, deployed in such a manner, that it’s gonna be competitive with the other resources we have in the state.”

Carroll is optimistic the nuclear power bill will be considered by the House. Frankfort Senator and former governor Julian Carroll voted no. He said memories of radioactive waste issues at Maxey Flats Kentucky in the 1970’s remain with him today.

“I’m just not particular fond of storing nuclear waste anywhere in Kentucky," he said.