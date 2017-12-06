Kentucky Ranks 4th in Worst Elder-Abuse Protections

A new study of elder abuse protections ranks Kentucky the fourth worst in the nation.

The study by WalletHub looked at a few key areas--prevalence of elder abuse, resources, and protection.

Kentucky ranks 47th in the quality of its nursing homes. The commonwealth also ranks in the bottom for the most gross neglect and exploitation complaints.

Tennessee is ranked 15th in elder abuse protection, while Indiana is 27th.

The U.S. Census Bureau expects the population of those ages 65 years and older to nearly double to almost 84 million by 2050. Elder abuse affects an estimated five million people nationwide, with about 96 percent of those cases going unreported.

