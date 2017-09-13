Kentucky Public Health Nurses to Head to Florida to Assist Irma Victims

A team of 10 Kentucky public health nurses and two staff members are deploying to Florida to assist Hurricane Irma victims.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said the group departs from the Franklin County Health Department Community Center in Frankfort Thursday morning.

The nurses are from Northern Kentucky, Louisville, Franklin County and the state public health department.

They will to go Tallahassee and expect to be assigned to a shelter.

Their deployment is expected to last two weeks.