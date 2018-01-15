Kentucky Plant Pathology Professor Envisions More Genetic Engineering in the Fields

By 1 hour ago

Credit KENTUCKY.COM via WEKU

A University of Kentucky Plant Pathology Specialist envisions a day when genetic engineering for certain crops will be expected and not questioned. Dr. Paul Vincelli participated in last week’s Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference in Lexington.

Vincelli says studies are showing genetic modification can greatly reduce aflatoxins in a crop like corn.  Aflatoxins, naturally produced by certain molds, are among the most carcinogenic substances known.  Vincelli believes such genetic engineering could have particular significance in developing countries.

“Their risk of aflatoxin is quite a bit higher than ours in the United States, so that’s just one example where the cancer risk can actually be reduced by genetic engineering,” said Vincelli.

Vincelli says in the U.S. steps are taken to segregate out any crops with aflatoxin.  The UK coordinator of the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program says genetic engineering can also help to lessen the need for pesticides and herbicides.

© 2018 WEKU

Tags: 
genetic engineering
crops
Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference

Related Content

Scientists Try To Fight Crop Damage With An Invasive Moth's Own DNA

By Devin Powell Aug 28, 2017

If you like coleslaw — or kimchi or sauerkraut on your hot dog — you should worry about cabbage. This staple veggie has been under constant threat for decades, along with broccoli, cauliflower, collard greens, Brussels sprouts, kale and other leafy greens belonging to the Brassica genus. The danger? A tiny insect called the diamondback moth, an invasive marauder that has spread across the world and mutated to become immune to each new chemical pesticide designed to slay it.

Carbon Dioxide May Rob Crops Of Nutrition, Leaving Millions At Risk

By editor Aug 2, 2017

Rising carbon dioxide levels could have an unexpected side effect on food crops: a decrease in key nutrients. And this could put more people at risk of malnutrition.