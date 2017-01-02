Kentucky Oaks Mall To Replace Sears Department Store

The Sears Department Store in Kentucky Oaks Mall is set to close in mid March. Mall representatives say they’ve been anticipating the closing for a while, and working to fill the space.

Spokesman Joe Bel said that whatever replaces the store will have to meet shoppers’ changing expectations.

“The retail world has evolved and the shopping center industry has evolved too. People expect different types of offerings when they go to the shopping mall, and we have been evolving right alongside those expectations.” Bell said.

Bell said Kentucky Oaks Mall has met those expectations with businesses like the Vertical Jump trampoline park and a Planet Fitness. He said there isn’t a confirmed replacement yet and adds that the anchor store could be divided up into smaller venues.

According to Business Insider, the Paducah location is one of more than 30 closures next year as Sears Holdings, which also owns Kmart, is looking to curb sales losses. The company is closing Kmart locations in Hopkinsville, Owensboro and Bowling Green. Bell said that he believes that while Sears closing may come as a shock

“It’s something that makes people feel astounded because Sears has been a great American brand. But great American brands come and they sometimes peak, and then decline. There’s always something coming up behind to take the place.” Bell said. He said there is no deadline for bringing in a new business and added that the anchor space could be divided up into multiple venues. He said the mall is working with Sears and real estate trust ‘Seratige’, who owns the building, to fill the space.