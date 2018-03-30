Kentucky Man Pleads Guilty to Helping Lawyer Flee Country

By 48 minutes ago

Credit Ikiryo, 123RF Stock Photo

A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to assisting a lawyer who went on the run after pleading guilty in a $500 million Social Security fraud scheme.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice said 48-year-old Curtis Lee Wyatt pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to escape from custody.

An indictment alleged Wyatt opened a bank account the lawyer, Eric Conn, used to transfer money. Wyatt also tested security at the Mexican border and bought a pickup truck for Conn. Conn was captured in December as he left a Pizza Hut in Honduras.

Investigators say Conn was on home confinement in June when he escaped by cutting an electronic monitoring device from his ankle.

Wyatt, of Raccoon, Kentucky, will be sentenced on June 29 in federal court.

Tags: 
Eric Conn
Curtis Lee Wyatt

Related Content

Ex-Fugitive Kentucky Lawyer Seeks Dismissal of Reinstated Indictment

By Mar 27, 2018

A Kentucky attorney who fled the country to avoid going to prison before being captured is seeking to have part of a federal case against him thrown out.

Eric Conn Permanently Disbarred by Kentucky Supreme Court

By Feb 15, 2018
belchonock, 123rf Stock Photo

The Kentucky Supreme Court has permanently disbarred a disability attorney who pleaded guilty to bribing judges and doctors in social security cases and then fled the country to avoid going to prison before being captured in Honduras.

Nearly 2,000 Kentuckians Could Lose Disability Benefits Due to Conn

By Feb 2, 2018
FBI, VIA WFPL

Nearly another 2,000 Kentuckians could lose their federal disability benefits because of an ongoing fraud investigation involving attorney Eric Conn. 

Judge Rules Eric Conn Must Forfeit Property Put Up For Bond

By Dec 28, 2017
FBI, VIA WFPL

  A federal judge has ruled that a Kentucky lawyer who went on the run in a more than $500 million dollars Social Security fraud case must forfeit property put up for bond.