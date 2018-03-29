Kentucky Library Association Executive Board Member Weighs In On Proposed Cuts

By 42 minutes ago

Credit SERGEY NIVENS, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

Non-construction state aid to Kentucky public libraries is completely defunded in the state Senate’s proposed budget.

Non-construction aid goes towards operational costs. The construction fund will receive $4.3 million dollars to go towards renovations or remodeling needs.

Dave Schroeder is on the Executive Board of the Kentucky Library Association. He said eliminating non-construction aid will make an impact across the state.  

“Services will be cut or diminished in pretty much every library across the state due to the loss of that income. And it’s really the only income that libraries receive directly from the state,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder called the cut ‘unusual.’ He said Kentucky libraries have historically been funded primarily through local aid, but have always received some state funding.

He said three libraries in the commonwealth get 90% of their funding through the state, one of which is Ballard-Carlisle public library.

Tags: 
libraries
Budget Cuts

Related Content

Ballard-Carlisle County Public Library Tightens Budget Over State Funding Concerns

By 1 hour ago
Taylor Inman

State funding for public libraries is still on the chopping block after the Senate revisions of Governor Matt Bevin’s proposed budget cuts.

Bevin's Proposed Cuts Could Close Some Rural Kentucky Libraries

By Jan 18, 2018
Ballard-Carlisle County Public Library Facebook

Governor Matt Bevin’s proposed budget would eliminate state funding for local libraries. The cuts could force some of Kentucky’s rural-most libraries close their doors.

Kentucky Senate Budget Keeps Most Of Bevin’s Cuts, No New Revenue

By Mar 20, 2018
Alexey Stiop 123rf Stock Photo

Republicans in the state Senate have proposed keeping most of the budget cuts sought by Gov. Matt Bevin, while rejecting House Republicans’ plan to raise about $500 million through taxes on cigarettes and pain pills.