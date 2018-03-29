Kentucky Library Association Executive Board Member Weighs In On Proposed Cuts

Non-construction state aid to Kentucky public libraries is completely defunded in the state Senate’s proposed budget.

Non-construction aid goes towards operational costs. The construction fund will receive $4.3 million dollars to go towards renovations or remodeling needs.

Dave Schroeder is on the Executive Board of the Kentucky Library Association. He said eliminating non-construction aid will make an impact across the state.

“Services will be cut or diminished in pretty much every library across the state due to the loss of that income. And it’s really the only income that libraries receive directly from the state,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder called the cut ‘unusual.’ He said Kentucky libraries have historically been funded primarily through local aid, but have always received some state funding.

He said three libraries in the commonwealth get 90% of their funding through the state, one of which is Ballard-Carlisle public library.