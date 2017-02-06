Kentucky Law Enforcement Agencies Adopt Sexual Assault Policies

State officials say every certified law enforcement agency in Kentucky has adopted sexual assault response policies.

A 2016 state law requires agencies certified through the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund to adopt policies regarding guidelines for collecting and transporting evidence as well as notifying victims of results by January 1.

The law was passed in response to an audit that found more than 3,000 rape kits statewide had not been tested.

Authorities have tested slightly less than a third of the rape kit backlog. Attorney General Andy Beshear says investigations are underway.