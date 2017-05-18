Kentucky Labor Officials: April Jobs Report Suggests More People Looking for Work

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary April unemployment rate slightly notched up to 5.1%. Despite the slight unemployment increase the number of employed is also up, suggesting more individuals are entering the labor market.

According to the Office of Employment and Training the rate went up 0.1% from 5% in March.

Kentucky Labor Market Information Director Kate Shirley Akers said in a release that individuals who stopped working over the past few years appear to be searching for employment again.

Employment last month was up 14,832 and the number of unemployed also grew by 2,450.

The leisure and hospitality sector had the largest increase of 1,600 jobs. The construction sector and education and health services sector followed with 1,500 jobs each. Manufacturing saw a decline of 2,900 jobs.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports the national unemployment rate is 4.4%.