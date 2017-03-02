Kentucky Labor Force Grows, Unemployment Rate at Five Percent

Kentucky’s unemployment rate is at 5% and the labor force is growing.

According to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the latest data follows preliminary and seasonally adjusted numbers as of January. While a slight increase from 4.8% in December last year, it’s 0.3% less than last January.

Kentucky’s civilian labor force increased by more than 17,754 people (and is now 2,025,253) marking a rise in both employment and unemployment numbers.

The construction sector saw the largest jobs increase, followed by manufacturing and leisure and hospitality.

The national seasonally adjusted jobless rate as of January 2017 is 4.8%.