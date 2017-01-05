Kentucky Food Banks to get 42,500 Pounds of Fresh Produce Through Grant

Credit via Kentucky Association of Food Banks webpage

The Kentucky Association of Food Banks is receiving a 10-thousand dollar grant from The Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Southern California. The money will be used to buy 42,500 pounds of fresh produce distributed throughout the state. KAFB Executive Director Tamara Sandberg says the grant money couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

“At this time of year we typically run out of our major source of funding that we get from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. So this grant is timed perfectly to help us deliver winter crops. It will really help us increase the amount of fresh produce distributed through the ‘Farm to Food Banks’ program.”

KAFB Program Assistant Sarah Vaughn said the amount of food is the equivalent of filling half a plate full of fruits and vegetables for 70,833 meals. KAFB is holding their 5th annual Hunger Free Kentucky Day in Frankfort on February 7th. According to their Hunger in Kentucky report, each week 53,400 people in Kentucky receive food from a food bank.  

 

