Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt Resigns

The Kentucky Board of Education has voted to accept the resignation of Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt. The board's decision comes one day after Republican Gov. Matt Bevin replaced most of the board with new members. 

The appointments mean everyone on the board has now been chosen by Bevin, who took office in December 2015. Wayne Lewis was named the interim commissioner with a salary of $150,000.

Pruitt has been commissioner since September 2015. Bevin said Tuesday before the board's vote he was unhappy with the state's recent decline in test scores but said the decision to keep Pruitt was up to the board.

Kentucky Democratic Party Spokesman Brad Bowman said if Bevin’s office was sincere about strengthening education it wouldn’t “stack the Board of Education with pro-charter school appointees.”

