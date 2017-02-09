Kentucky Democrats File Bills Targeting Some of Gov. Bevin's Decisions

By 1 hour ago

Credit NERTHUZ, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

House Democrats have introduced several bills aimed at reversing some of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's decisions.

 

The House Democratic Caucus unveiled its 2017 legislative agenda on Thursday. But Democrats no longer have a majority in the House, making it much more difficult for them to pass bills.

 

The list includes House Bill 176, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Sinnette, which would mandate that employment offices that Bevin closed must remain open. Reps. Kelly Flood and Sannie Overly sponsored bills that seek to restore funding for certain cancer screenings that Bevin vetoed from the state budget.

 

And Rep. Rick Rand sponsored a bill to expand a community college scholarship program that Bevin narrowed to focus on certain fields of study.

 

Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover said he has not reviewed the proposals.

 

House Democratic Caucus
Matt Bevin

