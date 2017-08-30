Kentucky Democratic Consultant Indicted on Bribery Charges

A Kentucky Democratic political consultant has been indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of bribing a state official. 

James Sullivan is charged with one count of conspiring to bribe and three counts of payments to influence an employee of a federally funded program.

The indictment says Sullivan paid former Kentucky Personnel Secretary Tim Longmeyer $9,000 in exchange for him awarding and renewing a state contract to one of Sullivan's clients. It also says Sullivan paid Longmeyer $1,000 while he was deputy attorney general in an attempt to win contracts from the attorney general's office.

A news release from the U.S. attorney's office says Longmeyer is not accused of crimes while working for the attorney general.

Longmeyer pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges last year and was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Consultant Sentenced To Prison For Part In Kickback Scheme

By Jun 16, 2017
A former Democratic political consultant has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for his part of a kickback scheme devised by a high level government official.

Attorney General Beshear Still Waiting To Return Tainted Contributions

By Apr 24, 2017
Attorney General Andy Beshear still hasn’t returned contributions made to his 2015 campaign by a former top aide who admitted to taking bribes and is now serving time in federal prison.

O’Bryan Sentenced to Five Years for Bribery in Connection to Longmeyer Case

By Mar 3, 2017
A Louisville political consultant who pleaded guilty to bribery in connection with a case against former Personnel Secretary Tim Longmeyer has been sentenced to five years in prison. 

Lexington Consultant Pleads Guilty in Connection to Longmeyer Case

By Jan 25, 2017
A Lexington consultant has pleaded guilty to bribery and mail fraud charges related to an investigation that resulted in a guilty plea by former Personnel Secretary Tim Longmeyer last year. 

Bevin Report: Beshear Officials Pressured Workers For Political Contributions

By Jan 11, 2017
Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration has released a report alleging “endemic” coercion of state employees to make campaign contributions under former Gov. Steve Beshear.

The investigation is based on interviews with 16 political appointees — who remained anonymous — claiming that officials pressured them into make contributions to Democratic political candidates, primarily to the campaigns of gubernatorial candidate Jack Conway and Attorney General Andy Beshear.