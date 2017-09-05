Kentucky College Student Arrested in Another Student's Death

Police say a Western Kentucky University student has been arrested in the fatal weekend shooting of another student.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports police responded to the shooting early Sunday in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green police spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward identified the victim as 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.

According to an arrest citation, 21-year-old Peter Glenn Gall of Bowling Green reported the shooting and was charged with second-degree manslaughter. Gall was being held in the Warren County Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

Gall's attorney, Alan Simpson of Bowling Green, called it an accidental shooting and said the death occurred as the result of horseplay.

The arrest citation listed alcohol as a factor in the shooting.