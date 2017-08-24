Kentucky Bank Wins Prize Broadbent Ham, $325k for Charities

Central Bank KY has won the prize Broadbent Ham with a bid of $325,000. The winner requested the money go to UK Gatton College, UK Athletics, UK Hospital and the Garvice Kincaid Scholarship Foundation.

Original Story:

The Kentucky Farm Bureau is hosting the 54th Country Ham Breakfast and Auction Thursday. Broadbent Hams won the grand champion prize for its country ham. Proceeds will benefit a Kentucky charity of the auction winner’s choosing.

The event typically draws more than 1,500 guests from across the state. The Kentucky Farm Bureau has raised nearly $10 million for charity since the event began in 1964.

Broadbent has won the grand prize more than a dozen times. Their 2014 winning ham was sold for $2 million.

The hams are judged on their aroma, shape, color and lean-to-fat ratio.