Kentucky Arts Council Awards $210,600 Total to Area Arts Organizations

The Kentucky Arts Council has awarded a total of $1.2 million dollars to 95 arts organizations throughout the Commonwealth for the 2018 fiscal year.

Some $210,600 dollars will go organizations in the far west Kentucky region -- with the largest amounts awarded to the RiverPark Center in Owensboro, the International Bluegrass Music Museum and The Carson Center in Paducah.

The funding is part of the Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) program. The Council awarded $110,000 dollars to area organizations in 2015.

Calloway County:

MAG - $2,621

Playhouse - $4,168

Christian County:

Pennyroyal Arts Council - $8,092

Daviess County:

Back Alley Musicals - $1,990

International Bluegrass Music Museum - $31,892

Owensboro Dance Theatre - $8,378

Owensboro Museum of Fine Art - $15,488

Owensboro Symphony Orchestra - $19,536

RiverPark Center - $40,072

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro - $8,740

Graves County:

Mayfield/Graves County Art Guild - $1,189

Henderson County:

Henderson Area Arts Alliance - $7,931

Ohio Valley Art League - $1,531

Marshall County:

Marshall County Commission for the Arts - $2,655

McCracken County:

Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center for the Performing Arts d.b.a. Carson Center - $35,033

Market House Theatre of Paducah Kentucky d.b.a. Market House Theatre - $17,567

Yeiser Art Center - $3,773

Total Amount: $210,656