Kentucky Arts Council Awards $210,600 Total to Area Arts Organizations

The Kentucky Arts Council has awarded a total of $1.2 million dollars to 95 arts organizations throughout the Commonwealth for the 2018 fiscal year.
Some $210,600 dollars will go organizations in the far west Kentucky region -- with the largest amounts awarded to the RiverPark Center in Owensboro, the International Bluegrass Music Museum and The Carson Center in Paducah.
The funding is part of the Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) program. The Council awarded $110,000 dollars to area organizations in 2015.
Calloway County:
MAG - $2,621
Playhouse - $4,168
Christian County:
Pennyroyal Arts Council - $8,092
Daviess County:
Back Alley Musicals - $1,990
International Bluegrass Music Museum - $31,892
Owensboro Dance Theatre - $8,378
Owensboro Museum of Fine Art - $15,488
Owensboro Symphony Orchestra - $19,536
RiverPark Center - $40,072
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro - $8,740
Graves County:
Mayfield/Graves County Art Guild - $1,189
Henderson County:
Henderson Area Arts Alliance - $7,931
Ohio Valley Art League - $1,531
Marshall County:
Marshall County Commission for the Arts - $2,655
McCracken County:
Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center for the Performing Arts d.b.a. Carson Center - $35,033
Market House Theatre of Paducah Kentucky d.b.a. Market House Theatre - $17,567
Yeiser Art Center - $3,773
Total Amount: $210,656