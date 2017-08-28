Kentucky American Red Cross Volunteers in Texas

Credit American Red Cross via Facebook

A total of 32 trained Red Cross staff and volunteers from across Kentucky are in the Houston area, helping people cope with the damage from tropical storm Harvey and its after-effects. 

Bluegrass Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Steve Powell said that number could double in the next few weeks.

“We’re kind of expediting that training. We’re hands on, getting them trained as fast as we can and getting them ready to go. Of course the Red Cross picks up the bill. We pay for all their travel expenses, their food, while they are there, their lodging. Nothing out of pocket, just a willingness to help,” said Powell.

Powell said much of the volunteer training can be accomplished online through the main Red Cross website. Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said a group of city firefighters is prepared to go to Texas, but so far, there have been no requests for Kentucky crews to come to Houston.

“Kentucky’s Emergency Management has said that no Kentucky resources would be needed in the short term, so our firefighters can stand down for now, but they are prepared in the event that they are called upon,” said Gray.

Gray said he’s heard from many citizens in the community expressing sympathy, reaching out, and sending prayers to those affected by the after-effects of tropical storm Harvey in Texas. 

