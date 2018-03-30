Kentucky AG Beshear Says He’ll Sue Over Pension Bill

  Kentucky’s Democratic attorney general says he’ll go to court to challenge the pension overhaul bill passed by lawmakers in the Republican-controlled General Assembly Thursday night.

In a video, Andy Beshear said  he’s outraged over the measure, which sponsors attached to an unrelated bill dealing with sewage.

“They plopped a 291 page bill in front of lawmakers and made them vote on it without reading it,” Beshear said. “And they didn’t even have the required actuarial analysis which would tell you and me whether it would even work, whether it would save a dime.”

 

Supporters say the bill will save the state about $300 million over the next 30 years.  Kentucky’s unfunded pension liability is an estimated $41 billion.

A number of school districts—including Jefferson, Oldham and Fayette counties—cancelled classes Friday after numerous teachers called in sick to protest the legislation.

Beshear said he’ll sue to overturn the measure after Gov. Matt Bevin signs it into law.  Bevin has signaled his support for the bill.

