Kentuckians Warned to Avoid Giving Social Security Numbers Over the Phone

By 58 minutes ago

Credit TIMUR ARBAEV/123RF STOCK PHOTO

The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General is warning residents to avoid falling victim to a scam involving their Social Security numbers.

The AG’s office says they’ve received reports of a phone scam featuring con artists who claim to be with the Social Security Administration.

The caller ironically tells the would-be victim that his or her Social Security Number has been stolen and that a new one needs to be issued.

The scammer then tries to get that person to disclose their Social Security number over the phone.

A Jefferson County victim was recently tricked into giving up their number and paying a fee to purportedly receive a new Social Security card.

The Attorney General’s Office of Senior Protection and Mediation says con artists often use official-sounding titles and organizations to make you trust them.

Scammers claiming they’re federal agents are also using internet technology to make it appear that they’re calling from Washington DC, when they could actually be calling from anywhere in the world.

Tags: 
scam
social security number
Kentucky
Attorney General Andy Beshear

Related Content

Kentucky AG's Office Warns of Medicare ID Card Scam

By Kevin Willis (KPR) May 25, 2018
TIMUR ARBAEV/123RF STOCK PHOTO

The office of the Kentucky Attorney General is warning senior citizens to be on the lookout for scams related to new Medicare I.D. cards.

Kentucky Attorney General Warns of Scam

By Oct 10, 2017
Timur Arbaev/123rf Stock Photo

Kentucky's attorney general is warning about a new scam that's using his office to try and scare people into sending money over wire transfers.

AG Andy Beshear Issues IRS Scam Alert to Murray and Calloway County

By Aug 24, 2017
Timur Arbaev, 123RF Stock Photo

Attorney General Andy Beshear issued a scam alert Thursday after receiving complaints from people in Murray and Calloway County.