Judge Rules Eric Conn Must Forfeit Property Put Up For Bond

A federal judge has ruled that a Kentucky lawyer who went on the run in a more than $500 million dollars Social Security fraud case must forfeit property put up for bond.

WKYT-TV reports the judge ruled Thursday that Eric C. Conn violated the terms of his bond.

Among property Conn had put up for bond is his Floyd County law complex known for its small-scale Lincoln Memorial and Statue of Liberty.

Conn was captured in Honduras in early December. He spent six months on the run after disappearing before being sentenced to 12 years.

A prosecutor indicted in court filings that the government will try Conn on more than a dozen charges.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. Conn would have avoided the charges if he had kept to a plea deal with the government.