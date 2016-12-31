John's Favorite Music and Movies of 2016

Host of Left of the Dial John Null has tallied the numbers, adjusted his abacus and released the white smoke from atop the Fine Arts building, arriving at his top ten lists for both music and movies released in 2016.
Top 10 albums:
1. David Bowie - Blackstar
How could it be anything else?
2. Blood Orange - Freetown Sound
The best album released this year that wasn't a haunting final statement from one of the greatest musicians of all time.
3. Savages - Adore Life
Favorite live show of the year.
4. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Skeleton Tree
Now that we have that out of the system, how about another Grinderman album?
5. Angel Olsen - My Woman
If I was making a list of favorite songs of the year, "Shut Up Kiss Me" would be number 1.
6. Dinosaur Jr. - Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not
Since reforming a decade ago, these guys haven't released a bad song.
7. DIIV - Is the Is Are
Very enjoyable indie rock.
8. Soft Kill - Choke
Very enjoyable '80s aping goth rock.
9. Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression
Iggy/Homme proved a potent combination on Jim's 17th solo album.
10. Warpaint - Heads Up
A record to be listened to at night.
Top 10 movies*:
1. The Witch
The best horror movie in years. And it looks amazing.
2. The Lobster
Black comedy at its finest. And it looks amazing.
3. Hell or High Water
Jeff Bridges.
4. American Honey
The single best three hour movie about magazine sales I've ever seen.
5. Cafe Society
I know this is said pretty often, but this was Woody's best in a minute.
6. Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Irresistible Kiwi Wes Anderson wannabe.
7. The Nice Guys
Shane Black comes through with the most entertaining popcorn movie of the year.
8. Midnight Special
The superior Nichols/Shannon/Edgerton collab released this year, in my opinion.
9. Fences
Powerful family drama that will make you wish you had seen the stage version with these actors.
10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I am, apparently, a Pukwudgie.
This list is to be considered somewhat incomplete, given the fact that high profile movies like Moonlight, La La Land, Elle, Manchester by the Sea, Toni Erdmann and Silence have yet to find their way to the WKMS listening area.