John's Favorite Music and Movies of 2016

Host of Left of the Dial John Null has tallied the numbers, adjusted his abacus and released the white smoke from atop the Fine Arts building, arriving at his top ten lists for both music and movies released in 2016.

Top 10 albums:

1. David Bowie - Blackstar

How could it be anything else?

2. Blood Orange - Freetown Sound

The best album released this year that wasn't a haunting final statement from one of the greatest musicians of all time.

3. Savages - Adore Life

Favorite live show of the year.

4. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Skeleton Tree

Now that we have that out of the system, how about another Grinderman album?

5. Angel Olsen - My Woman

If I was making a list of favorite songs of the year, "Shut Up Kiss Me" would be number 1.

6. Dinosaur Jr. - Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not

Since reforming a decade ago, these guys haven't released a bad song.

7. DIIV - Is the Is Are

Very enjoyable indie rock.

8. Soft Kill - Choke

Very enjoyable '80s aping goth rock.

9. Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression

Iggy/Homme proved a potent combination on Jim's 17th solo album.

10. Warpaint - Heads Up

A record to be listened to at night.

Top 10 movies*:

1. The Witch

The best horror movie in years. And it looks amazing.

2. The Lobster

Black comedy at its finest. And it looks amazing.

3. Hell or High Water

Jeff Bridges.

4. American Honey

The single best three hour movie about magazine sales I've ever seen.

5. Cafe Society

I know this is said pretty often, but this was Woody's best in a minute.

6. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Irresistible Kiwi Wes Anderson wannabe.

7. The Nice Guys

Shane Black comes through with the most entertaining popcorn movie of the year.

8. Midnight Special

The superior Nichols/Shannon/Edgerton collab released this year, in my opinion.

9. Fences

Powerful family drama that will make you wish you had seen the stage version with these actors.

10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I am, apparently, a Pukwudgie.

This list is to be considered somewhat incomplete, given the fact that high profile movies like Moonlight, La La Land, Elle, Manchester by the Sea, Toni Erdmann and Silence have yet to find their way to the WKMS listening area.