John's Favorite Music and Movies of 2016

'Blackstar' by David Bowie
Credit Album cover via RCA

Host of Left of the Dial John Null has tallied the numbers, adjusted his abacus and released the white smoke from atop the Fine Arts building, arriving at his top ten lists for both music and movies released in 2016.

Top 10 albums:

1. David Bowie - Blackstar

How could it be anything else?

2. Blood Orange - Freetown Sound

The best album released this year that wasn't a haunting final statement from one of the greatest musicians of all time.

3. Savages - Adore Life

Favorite live show of the year.

4. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Skeleton Tree

Now that we have that out of the system, how about another Grinderman album?

5. Angel Olsen - My Woman

If I was making a list of favorite songs of the year, "Shut Up Kiss Me" would be number 1.

6. Dinosaur Jr. - Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not

Since reforming a decade ago, these guys haven't released a bad song.

7. DIIV - Is the Is Are

Very enjoyable indie rock.

8. Soft Kill - Choke

Very enjoyable '80s aping goth rock.

9. Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression

Iggy/Homme proved a potent combination on Jim's 17th solo album.

10. Warpaint - Heads Up

A record to be listened to at night.

Credit One sheet via A24

Top 10 movies*:

1. The Witch

The best horror movie in years. And it looks amazing.

2. The Lobster

Black comedy at its finest. And it looks amazing.

3. Hell or High Water

Jeff Bridges.

4. American Honey

The single best three hour movie about magazine sales I've ever seen.

5. Cafe Society

I know this is said pretty often, but this was Woody's best in a minute.

6. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Irresistible Kiwi Wes Anderson wannabe.

7. The Nice Guys

Shane Black comes through with the most entertaining popcorn movie of the year.

8. Midnight Special

The superior Nichols/Shannon/Edgerton collab released this year, in my opinion.

9. Fences

Powerful family drama that will make you wish you had seen the stage version with these actors.

10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I am, apparently, a Pukwudgie.

This list is to be considered somewhat incomplete, given the fact that high profile movies like Moonlight, La La Land, Elle, Manchester by the Sea, Toni Erdmann and Silence have yet to find their way to the WKMS listening area.

Left of the Dial

Tracy's Top 10 Album Picks of 2016

By WKMS Staff Dec 28, 2016
album cover via Bandcamp

Tracy Ross, host of Sounds Good and Beyond The Edge lists his top album picks for 2016.

'The Witch' Achieves Puritan American Horror Without The Gore

By editor Mar 6, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Transcript

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Austin's Top 10 Album Picks of 2016

By WKMS Staff Dec 29, 2016
album cover via Bandcamp

Austin Carter, host of Sounds Good, The Off Beat and co-host of The Last Splash, lists his top 10 album picks of 2016.

John Lists His Top 10 Album Picks of 2015

By Dec 22, 2015
designed by Alexandra B. McLean, Wikimedia Commons

Local WKMS program host John Null says he didn't listen to as much new music in 2015 as usual because he spent most of his time delving into the '70s and '80s producing Left of the Dial, but these are his favorites, or at least the ones that got the most play, presented in alphabetical order:

A Guitarist Remembers: David Bowie Just Wanted A Good Laugh

By editor Jan 11, 2016

For more than a decade, Reeves Gabrels was David Bowie's go-to guitarist, playing in the rock band Tin Machine and crafting '90s Bowie on albums like Outside, Earthling and 'hours...' The world is mourning the visionary chameleon, who died Sunday at 69, but Gabrels also wants to remember Bowie's sense of humor.

"The picture I have in my head is of him cracking up in the studio," Gabrels says. "Because we just used to be able to make each other laugh."

'The Lobster': A Rom-Com With Satirical Claws

By May 13, 2016

Dating is plenty complicated as things stand. But suppose romance came with deadlines, and a penalty for not meeting them. That's the dilemma Colin Farrell faces in filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos' latest weirdness. The maker of Dogtooth, which takes home schooling to comically absurd extremes, and Alps, which does much the same for the process of grieving, is tackling notions of romance in The Lobster, and let's just say that rom-coms don't come much stranger.