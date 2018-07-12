John Prine Headlining Master Musicians Festival in Somerset, Which Will Feature Two Stages This Year

A two-day outdoor music festival in Somerset is celebrating its 25th year with an American musical legend.

Singer-songwriter John Prine is the headlining act Saturday night at the Master Musicians Festival, which gets underway Friday afternoon at Festival Field on the campus of Somerset Community College.

Prine is known for his 1971 song “Paradise”, about the environmental impacts of coal mining on Muhlenberg County.

Festival board president Tiffany Finley said she thinks several factors are fueling increased interest in this year’s festival.

“I think John Prine is just so loved and cherished—I think that’s a big part of it. But I think also our new Eastwood Records Stage is bringing an additional 14 artists to us, and I think a lot of fans are wanting to come out and see these Kentucky artists.”

Some of the Kentucky artists playing on the festival’s second stage this weekend include the Lexington band Magnolia Boulevard, and the Louisa Americana/folk band Luna and the Mountain Jets.

Other acts on the main stage include Amanda Shires, JD McPherson, and The Dead South.

You can see a complete lineup of this year’s Master Musicians Festival here.