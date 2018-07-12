John Prine Headlining Master Musicians Festival in Somerset, Which Will Feature Two Stages This Year

By 1 hour ago
  • John Prine is the headlining act Saturday night at the Master Musicians Festival, which gets underway Friday afternoon at Festival Field on the campus of Somerset Community College.
    John Prine is the headlining act Saturday night at the Master Musicians Festival, which gets underway Friday afternoon at Festival Field on the campus of Somerset Community College.
    RON BAKER / Wikimedia Creative Commons (C.C, BY-SA 3.0)

A two-day outdoor music festival in Somerset is celebrating its 25th year with an American musical legend.

Singer-songwriter John Prine is the headlining act Saturday night at the Master Musicians Festival, which gets underway Friday afternoon at Festival Field on the campus of Somerset Community College.

Prine is known for his 1971 song “Paradise”, about the environmental impacts of coal mining on Muhlenberg County.

Festival board president Tiffany Finley said she thinks several factors are fueling increased interest in this year’s festival.

“I think John Prine is just so loved and cherished—I think that’s a big part of it. But I think also our new Eastwood Records Stage is bringing an additional 14 artists to us, and I think a lot of fans are wanting to come out and see these Kentucky artists.”

Some of the Kentucky artists playing on the festival’s second stage this weekend include the Lexington band Magnolia Boulevard, and the Louisa Americana/folk band Luna and the Mountain Jets.

Other acts on the main stage include Amanda Shires, JD McPherson, and The Dead South.

You can see a complete lineup of this year’s Master Musicians Festival here

Tags: 
music
John Prine
Somerset

Related Content

Premier Nashville Singersongwriter Will Close Out Lowertown Arts & Music Festival

By & May 16, 2018
Erik Joling at Dutch Wikipedia

Darrell Scott, who has established himself as one of Nashville's premier songwriters and studio musicians, will be performing at the Lowertown Arts & Music Festival this weekend in Paducah, KY. Scott visits Sounds Good to discuss his prolific musical career and his upcoming performance. 

John Prine to Play at Next ROMP Bluegrass Festival

By Dec 10, 2014
Nate Marvin / Flickr (Creative Commons License)

Singer-songwriter John Prine is set to play the International Bluegrass Music Museum’s ROMP festival in 2015.

Museum Promotions Director Chris Langdon says Prine has been on their list for several years but was unable to play at ROMP due to scheduling issues.

'What Song Changed Your Life?': Bob Boilen On How Musicians Become Themselves

By Apr 12, 2016

As founder of NPR Music's All Songs Considered, Bob Boilen talks to musicians for a living. For a while, he's asked many of them the same question: "What is the song that changed your life?"