Jackson Purchase Energy Corp. Fined $20,000 For Safety Violations In Death Of Lineman

By 8 hours ago

Credit VICKY VINCH / FLICKR (CREATIVE COMMONS LICENSE)

  Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation is being fined $20,000 for safety violations surrounding the death of a lineman.

Josh Franklin was fatally injured early last year when he came into contact with a more than 7,000 volt live line that he had been sent to repair while working for the energy company.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission- a utilities regulator- administered the fine after an evidentiary hearing in August 2017.

According to the PSC, Franklin failed to test the line and make sure it wasn’t energized, which led to Franklin not using protective equipment.

Jackson Purchase Energy has 30 days to pay the fine.

The energy company is one of three electric distribution cooperatives that own and purchase power from Big Rivers Electric Corp. Jackson Purchase is based in Paducah and serves about 30,000 customers in six western Kentucky counties

Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation
Josh Franklin
Kentucky Public Service Commission
lineman

