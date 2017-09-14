"It Looks Like the Real Thing" Paducah Adds First Quilt Mural To Floodwall

By 47 minutes ago

Credit Nicole Erwin, WKMS

Paducah welcomed a new mural to it’s floodwall this week that highlights the city’s identity as a town for artists and quilters.

The mural displayed Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry’s quilt “Corona II: Solar Eclipse” and was painted by local artist Char Downs.

The mural was the idea of former Paducah mayor Gayle Kaler. She said using Paducah’s local talent to paint the murals should be satisfying for the whole community.

Kaler said the mural is painted to look as close to a real quilt as possible.

“Oh, it looks like the real thing. You feel like you can go up and touch it. It’s a Trompe-l'œil style of painting. So you know you can see the puffiness of the material as well as the stitching.” She said.

Kaler said the mural was painted on parachute material and applied to the floodwall like wallpaper. She said this kind of painting will last longer and require less upkeep than the other murals on the floodwall.

She said it’s the first of many potential quilt murals on a section of the floodwall she calls the ‘million dollar wall’ because each mural costs around $20,000. She said that section can hold up to 40 murals and development is contingent on funding, which comes from a variety of sources including grants and a GoFundMe page.

Tags: 
National Quilt Museum
Fall Quilt Week
art

Related Content

National Quilt Museum in Paducah Premieres TV Series

By Aug 15, 2017
National Quilt Museum via Facebook

National Quilt Museum in Paducah has made a move to video and aired its inaugural episode of Quilt Museum TV.

Paducah Plans Series of Floodwall Murals for Fall Quilt Week 2017

By Jun 16, 2016
quiltweek.com

Paducah artists will soon have the opportunity to color the downtown floodwall using a quilt-like cloth. The city has announced plans for a series of murals to be commissioned on the 19 blank panels of the floodwall near the Convention Center.

Paducah Artist Displays Work in Cincinnati and South Korea Galleries

By Apr 6, 2017
Paducah Arts Alliance

 

A Paducah artist’s work is on display at galleries in South Korea and Ohio.  

Paul Lorenz is one of  85 artists who submitted work for the Manifest Creative Research Gallery’s “Kentucky Regional Showcase” in Cincinnati. Lorenz says he is thrilled to be associated with Manifest.

 

“I was very happy and very surprised [to be selected]. I’ve applied for Manifest in the past and have been rejected,” Lorenz said. “I know that they are very stringent about the work they jury into exhibitions.”

 