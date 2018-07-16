Inn At Paris Landing State Park To Close, New One To Open In 2020

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation recently unveiled renderings for the new inn, restaurant and conference center at Paris Landing State Park.

The State Building Commission approved the early design phase last week.

The new design features a gathering space in a larger lobby for guests and a diversified mix of rooms including suites and family rooms.

The $26 million dollar facility is expected to generate 35% more annually than the previous structure in sales and occupancy taxes.

The current inn will close in August. The new facility is expected to open in summer 2020.

Doster Construction is hosting an outreach event for subcontractors interested in the project at the park on July 24 from 4:30-6 p.m.