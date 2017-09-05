Industrial Drying Systems Company Expanding in Owensboro, Creating 20 Jobs

A company that designs and manufactures high-tech automated drying systems is expanding operations in Owensboro.

Gryphon Environmental is investing $1.76 million to move to a larger facility within the city and create 20 full-time jobs. According to a release, the company currently employs nine people. It will lease a new facility and increase production.

Gryphon makes industrial drying systems for food processors, paper manufacturers, municipal wastewater treatment plants and other industries.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved the company for tax incentives of up to 400,000 dollars through the Kentucky Business Investment program. It is also eligible for resources from the Kentucky Skills Network.