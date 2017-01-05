House Panel Backs Prevailing Wage Repeal

For the first time in recent memory the Kentucky House will vote on legislation to repeal the state’s prevailing wage.

Current law sets specific pay rates for the construction of public works projects. The bill got backing Wednesday from the House Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee. Boone County Schools Superintendent Randy Poe spoke in support of doing away with prevailing wage.

“We are six schools behind in Boone County and basically the higher fees that we pay through prevailing wage keeps us from improving upon traditional space versus portable space that are students sit in every particular year,” Poe said.

Kentucky State Building Trades Director Bill Finn said repealing prevailing wage would slow economic development. He told committee members getting a job done right and on time adds value for Kentucky. The bill is likely to pass the House and has been previously approved by the Senate.