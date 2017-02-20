House Education Chair Files New Charter School Bill

A new bill that would create a system for charter schools to open up anywhere in Kentucky by 2018 has been filed in the state House of Representatives.

The legislation was filed by Rep. Bam Carney, chair of the House Education Committee. It would allow community members or nonprofit organizations to apply to form charter schools. The organizations could not be religiously affiliated.

Kentucky is one of seven states that don’t allow charters.

Local school districts would be in charge of monitoring the academic and financial health of charter schools, which would operate under contracts lasting 3 to 5 years.

Charters could be revoked immediately if a school district finds that the organizations threaten the health and safety of their students.