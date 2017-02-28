House Agrees to Tax Break Aimed at New Amazon Hub

By 1 hour ago

Credit Facebook

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives has approved a bill aimed at giving online retailer Amazon a tax break on the purchase of jet fuel as part of its decision to locate a major air hub in northern Kentucky.

House Bill 368 would extend the tax credit on jet fuel to companies that contract with certificated air carriers. Once a company pays $1 million in sales taxes on jet fuel, jet fuel purchases for the rest of the fiscal year would be tax free. The bill now heads to the state Senate.

Taxes on jet fuel help maintain publicly funded airports. State officials estimate the proposal would cost the state about $3 million next year.

Amazon is expected to invest $1.5 billion in northern Kentucky and create 2,700 jobs.

Tags: 
House bill 368
Kentucky House
Amazon

Related Content

Kentucky Leaders Laud Amazon Investment in Northern Kentucky Airport

By Jan 31, 2017
CVG logo, via Twitter

Kentucky leaders are responding to Amazon’s announcement Tuesday investing nearly $1.5 billion in a new shipping hub at a northern Kentucky airport and creating 2,700 jobs.

Amazon To Build Air Hub At CVG

By Jan 31, 2017

Amazon has announced it plans to build a $1.49 billion air services hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.