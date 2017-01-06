House Advances Right To Work, Prevailing Wage Repeal

The state House of Representatives passed a so-called ‘right-to-work’ bill yesterday. The legislation forbids unionized companies from requiring workers to pay union dues.

Rep. Chris Fugate, a Republican from Chavies in eastern Kentucky, voted in favor of the bill, saying he hopes it will bring jobs back to his district.

"We don't have any jobs," Fugate said. "I'll tell you what I do have, I've got 3,000 people that don't have any jobs. I've got people that are having to move to Indiana and Tennessee to get a job."

Kentucky is the last state in the South that doesn't have a right-to-work policy in place.

Republicans took control of the state House of Representatives for the first time in 95 years on Tuesday and right-to-work is one of a handful of GOP priorities that will likely pass by the end of the week.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.