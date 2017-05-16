Hopkinsville Parks Dept. to Install More ‘Little Free Libraries’ Around Town

The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department is installing four ‘Little Free Libraries’ around town in an effort to promote literacy.

The libraries look like colorful boxes and operate under a take-one-leave-one system where the book supply is expected to sustain itself on donations and returns. Hopkinsville Little Free Libraries steward Beth Roberts installed the first LFL in town. She said the Christian County Literacy Council will donate children’s books.

“I tend to put a lot of kids books at the one I have at the environmental park and they disappear,” Roberts said. “I’m all for kids getting to have their own books.”

The Christian County High School Junior ROTC built and painted four LFLs to be placed in Little River Park, the downtown fire station and the trailheads on the ‘Rail Trail.’ The first install is within the next couple of weeks.