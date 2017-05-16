Hopkinsville Parks Dept. to Install More ‘Little Free Libraries’ Around Town

By 1 minute ago

Credit 'Little Free Library' Raadhuisstraat Oosthuizen, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department is installing four ‘Little Free Libraries’ around town in an effort to promote literacy.

The libraries look like colorful boxes and operate under a take-one-leave-one system where the book supply is expected to sustain itself on donations and returns. Hopkinsville Little Free Libraries steward Beth Roberts installed the first LFL in town. She said the Christian County Literacy Council will donate children’s books.

 

“I tend to put a lot of kids books at the one I have at the environmental park and they disappear,” Roberts said. “I’m all for kids getting to have their own books.”

The Christian County High School Junior ROTC built and painted four LFLs to be placed in Little River Park, the downtown fire station and the trailheads on the ‘Rail Trail.’ The first install is within the next couple of weeks.

Tags: 
Little Free Library
hopkinsville

Related Content

KHS to Honor African American Journalist with Historical Marker in Hopkinsville

By May 12, 2017
Kentucky Historical Society

The first black journalist in America to make a career at a mainstream newspaper will be honored by the Kentucky Historical Society next weekend.

Hopkinsville Total Solar Eclipse Forum Outlines City Plans, National 'Megamovie' Project

By Mar 29, 2017
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

Hopkinsville is preparing for 50,000 visitors when the total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. on August 21. The city's Solar Eclipse Marketing and Events Consultant Brooke Jung outlined a range of plans in a community forum Tuesday night. Members of a film project involving Google and University of California Berkeley also visited as part of tour across the nation describing 'The Eclipse Megamovie 2017' project and a need for volunteer photographers.