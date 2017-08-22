Hopkinsville Collects Data and Cleans Up After Eclipse

By 35 minutes ago

Credit Nicole Erwin, WKMS

Hopkinsville officials are cleaning up the evidence of Monday’s total solar eclipse as the city returns to normalcy. The city’s eclipse marketing and events consultant Brooke Jung said the city is in full ‘clean-up mode’ but ‘Eclipseville’ will not be forgotten.

She said the city is collecting data on attendance and economic impact.

“There were organizations doing flyovers and getting information from each of our individual event locations about how many people  we had at these different areas,” Jung said.

Jung said she has heard reports that one business owner had six times the amount of normal sales. She said the city is compiling reports through September, when her contract ends. The economic impact of the event will be determined as local businesses report back to the city.

 

Hopkinsville hosted five designated viewing locations and a media area.

 

Tags: 
hopkinsville
Eclipseville

Related Content

‘Eclipseville’ - Path to Eclipse Totality in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

By 19 hours ago
Nicole Erwin, WKMS

Sounds from Cerulean: Eclipse Viewers Gather at SolQuest

By & Liz Tretter Aug 20, 2017
Liz Tretter, WKMS

Less than two miles from NASA’s flag singling out the point of greatest totality is the SolQuest festival. More than 5,000 people from the United States and some from other countries plan to view the eclipse from this 75-acre family farm.