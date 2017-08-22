Hopkinsville Collects Data and Cleans Up After Eclipse

Hopkinsville officials are cleaning up the evidence of Monday’s total solar eclipse as the city returns to normalcy. The city’s eclipse marketing and events consultant Brooke Jung said the city is in full ‘clean-up mode’ but ‘Eclipseville’ will not be forgotten.

She said the city is collecting data on attendance and economic impact.

“There were organizations doing flyovers and getting information from each of our individual event locations about how many people we had at these different areas,” Jung said.

Jung said she has heard reports that one business owner had six times the amount of normal sales. She said the city is compiling reports through September, when her contract ends. The economic impact of the event will be determined as local businesses report back to the city.

Hopkinsville hosted five designated viewing locations and a media area.