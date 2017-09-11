Hopkinsville Announces Solar Eclipse Estimated Guest Count, Economic Impact

The City of Hopkinsville says they hosted an estimated 116,500 guests during the solar eclipse.

City and county officials collected extensive data from event locations, city-sponsored viewing sites, private residences, and aerial images.

The data reveals visitors traveled from 47 states, three U.S. Territories and 25 countries including Wales, Russia and Tanzania.

The city, temporarily dubbed "Eclipseville," planned over 20 festivals and events as a community that took place over Eclipse weekend.

Officials calculate an economic impact of approximately $28.5 million.

NASA determined Hopkinsville was the ‘Point of Greatest Eclipse,” with totality spanning 2 minutes and 40 seconds.