Hopkinsville Announces Solar Eclipse Estimated Guest Count, Economic Impact

Credit Nicole Erwin / WKMS

The City of  Hopkinsville says they hosted an estimated 116,500 guests during the solar eclipse.

City and county officials collected extensive data from event locations, city-sponsored viewing sites, private residences, and aerial images.

The data reveals visitors traveled from 47 states, three U.S. Territories and 25 countries including Wales, Russia and Tanzania.

The city, temporarily dubbed "Eclipseville," planned over 20 festivals and events as a community that took place over Eclipse weekend.

Officials calculate an economic impact of approximately $28.5 million.

NASA determined Hopkinsville was the ‘Point of Greatest Eclipse,” with totality spanning 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

Tags: 
2017 Solar Eclipse
hopkinsville
NASA
Eclipseville

