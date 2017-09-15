History Professor Draws Comparisons Between Post-WWI Germany and the U.S. Today

Murray State University professor of history, Dr. David Pizzo, speaks with Tracy Ross on Sounds Good about political climates seen around the world today and how they compare with that of post-WWI Weimar Republic immediately preceding its fall to the National Socialist German Workers' Party.

The Weimar Republic was born following the end of World War I, when new German leadership sought to reform and improve the war ravaged nation. The name derives from the small town, Weimar, in which the first constitutional assemblies met. The constitution was written with the goal of creating a modern democracy, but the interim government faced several obstacles in its quest for liberalism. Extremely polarized politics, national insecurity, immigration issues, and economic turmoil incapacitated the government system and ultimately led to the ascension of Adolf Hitler and the National Socialist Party in 1933.

Dr. Pizzo, MSU professor of history, speaks with Tracy Ross on Sounds Good about similarities between the short-lived Weimar Republic and the current state of the US (and other nations around the globe) today.

