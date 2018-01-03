High Number of Accidents Prompts Safety Improvements For Highway 641 South

A safety improvement project for Highway 641 South is scheduled for early this summer after a significant  number of reported car accidents.

The improvements will focus on a three-mile stretch of highway between Murray and Hazel, where 119 crashes took place between 2012 and 2016.

Police said there were 46 injuries and two fatalities from crashes during that period.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District One Chief Engineer Mike McGregor said a checklist, based off a series of crash analysis reports, will be implemented.

Some low-cost improvements include smoothing of pavements and updates to road signs and guardrails.

Jim Smith Contracting will oversee the estimated $1.2 million project. KYTC’s ‘Highway Safety Improvement Program’ is expected to begin around Memorial Day and be completed by November of this year.

