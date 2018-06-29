Here Are The Confirmed Speakers At This Year's Fancy Farm Picnic (So Far)

  • The Fancy Farm Picnic, in Fancy Farm, Ky., is annual political event and fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church that can serve up anything from mudslinging politicians to barbecue and ice cream.
    Matt Markgraf / WKMS

The Fancy Farm political picnic in west Kentucky is a little more than a month away and organizers have released a list of speakers thus far confirmed.

On the Republican side, the speakers confirmed are 1st District Congressman James Comer, Auditor Mike Harmon, District 1 state Senator Stan Humphries and District 2 state Representative Richard Heath.

On the Democratic side, confirmed speakers are Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, Attorney General Andy Beshear, 1st District Congressional challenger and university professor Paul Walker and state House District 2 challenger and elementary school teacher Charlotte Goddard.

Other invited speakers are Republicans Governor Matt Bevin, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senator Rand Paul, Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton and Treasurer Allison Ball.

This year's emcee is Republican Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

The roster is subject to change.

The Fancy Farm picnic in Graves County is a stump-style political event known for barbecue and a spirited atmosphere. The annual event is a fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church.

It takes place on August 4.

WKMS News verified the list below with Fancy Farm Political Chair Mark Wilson.

Fancy Farm

