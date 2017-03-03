Haslam Mandates Election to Replace Lawmaker

Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has ordered an election to replace former Republican state Representative Mark Lovell, who resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation.

The Shelby County Election Commission has scheduled the primary for April 27 and the general election for June 15, but an interim lawmaker will be appointed until a successor is chosen.

The House Ethics Subcommittee last month found Lovell had violated the Legislature's sexual harassment policy, though the panel did not disclose the allegations.

Lovell denied any misconduct in a statement issued but also issued an apology for what a spokeswoman called "any actions that may have been misconstrued as harassment."

