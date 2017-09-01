Harvey Moves North, Causing Flooding in Southern Kentucky After Heavy Rainfall

Friday morning rain has led to flooding in parts of the region, causing some school systems to call off classes, and low-lying areas to be inundated with water.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Bowling Green and surrounding counties in southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee until Friday afternoon. Water crossed over roadways and heavy winds knocked down trees across some streets.

Warren County Road Division removed 15 trees blocking roadways as of early Friday afternoon.

Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport has recorded more than five and a half inches of rain. The Kentucky Mesonet, based at Western Kentucky University, recorded rainfall amounts of more than seven inches in Todd and Logan counties.



At Western Kentucky University, the Alumni Square garage was filled with several inches of standing water early Friday. Several residence halls, including Pearce Ford Tower and Southwest Hall, experienced minor flooding, according to the WKU Herald.

WKU President Timothy Caboni tweeted his thanks to the school's facilities management workers who cleared water out of Cravens Library Friday morning.



Thank you to the amazing team in @wku facilities management for their hard work clearing water out of Cravens Library pic.twitter.com/TNcru99Krz— Tim Caboni (@caboni) September 1, 2017

A video posted on Twitter by the city of Bowling Green showed water well over the roads and sidewalks in the Hillview Mills Subdivision.



Hillview mills subdivision water over the road and sidewalk, PW will barricade. Can't see edge of basin, dangerous pic.twitter.com/qkNSPY1vkj— Bowling Green KY (@CityofBGKY) September 1, 2017

In Glasgow, the Barren River Animal Welfare Association had to evacuate many of its animals due to early morning flooding. No animals were harmed, but the shelter is asking local residents to help temporarily house some of the animals.

The WKU-Glasgow campus called off classes Friday due to flooding and road closures. Several public school systems also cancelled Friday classes, including Allen, Logan, Todd, Simpson, and Warren counties.

