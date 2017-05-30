Green to Announce Gubernatorial Plans This Week

By 1 minute ago

Credit Mark Green, Facebook

Republican Tennessee state Senator Mark Green says he has made up his mind about whether to rejoin the state’s gubernatorial race, but doesn't want to make his decision public until later this week.

Green suspended his campaign while seeking confirmation as President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary.

He withdrew from consideration for amid bipartisan criticism about his past comments on LGBT issues and Muslims. Green has said he would decide about re-joining the governor's race by Memorial Day.

Fellow Republican Senator Mae Beavers said she would run if Green didn't and plans to join the race this weekend.

Mark Green
Mae Beavers

