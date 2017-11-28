Grammy's Nominations Name Kendrick Lamar, Luis Fonsi, Kesha In Top Categories

Hailed as music's biggest night, the 60th Annual Grammy Awards will return to New York City, taking place at Madison Square Garden Jan. 28.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's crossover smash "Despacito" was well-received by the Academy; after taking home four awards at the 18th Annual Latin Grammys held earlier this month, the track has been nominated in three categories — record of the year, song of the year and best pop performance by a duo/group. If the song wins either record of the year or song of the year, it will mark the first time a Spanish-language track has won in those general categories.

Electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso earns their first nomination in the category of best dance/electronic album for What Now, while Kesha's audible tale of redemption and return to the spolight earned her two nominations.

After winning the lifetime achievement award in 2014, German electronic band Kraftwerk is recognized again this year in the category of best surround sound album for 3-D The Catalogue.

Proving that hip-hop is currently the dominating sound of pop music, Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar once again secured top nominations, pulling in eight nominations for his album DAMN., including recognition in the categories record of the year and album of the year. K Dot has tied his nomination count this year with one of his worthiest rap rivals, Jay-Z, whose 4:44 album also earned eight nominations.

Drake notably did not submit his More Life project for consideration, which explains why his name is absent from this year's ballot despite being one of rap's largest current stars.

Though her 2017 album Reputation missed the cut-off date for consideration, the pop did earn a nomination as a songwriter. Swift is nominated in the best country song category for her work on Little Big Town's "Better Man" and for best song written for visual media behind "I Don't Want to Live Forever" from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars, who both dropped their albums in late 2016, were not forgotten in the milieu of 2017 releases. Mars earned seven nods while Gambino scored five, most notably being categorized in the R&B category instead of the rap field, where he first started musically.

The Academy announced that the ceremony would return to the East Coast for the first time since 2003 back in May with an elaborate tribute video to the city directed by Spike Lee. That year, Norah Jones swept the awards by winning album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist. While there's no chance of a four-way sweep at the upcoming ceremony, the playing field gives a nod to some surprising cross-genre contenders.

Check out the full list of major-category nominees below.



Record Of The Year

"Redbone" — Childish Gambino

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

"The Story of O.J." — Jay-Z

"Humble." — Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

Awaken, My Love — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year

"Despacito" — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (performed by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber)

"4:44" — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (performed by Jay-Z)

"Issues" — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (performed by Julia Michaels)

"1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (performed by Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

"That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters performed by(Bruno Mars) from 24K Magic

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Lil Uzi Vert

Khalid

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance



"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson



"Praying," Kesha," from Rainbow



"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga, from Joanne



"What About Us," P!nk



"Shape Of You," Ed Sheeran, from ÷ (Divide)



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



"Something Just Like This," The Chainsmokers & Coldplay," from Memories...Do Not Open



"Despacito," Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber



"Thunder," Imagine Dragons," from Evolve



"Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man," from Woodstock



"Stay," Zedd & Alessia Cara



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version), Michael Bublé



Triplicate, Bob Dylan



In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane



Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan



Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, (Various Artists), Dae Bennett, Producer



Best Pop Vocal Album



Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay



Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey



Evolve, Imagine Dragons



Rainbow, Kesha



Joanne, Lady Gaga



÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran

Best Latin Pop Album



Lo Único Constante, Alex Cuba



Mis Planes Son Amarte, Juanes



Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017, La Santa Cecilia



Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Natalia Lafourcade



El Dorado, Shakira

Best Country Song



"Better Man," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Performed by Little Big Town), from The Breaker



"Body Like A Back Road," Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Performed by Sam Hunt)



"Broken Halos," Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Performed by Chris Stapleton), from From A Room: Volume 1



"Drinkin' Problem," Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Performed by Midland)



"Tin Man," Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Performed by Miranda Lambert), from The Weight Of These Wings

Best Country Album



Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney



Heart Break, Lady Antebellum



The Breaker, Little Big Town



Life Changes, Thomas Rhett



From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood, Gregg Allman



Shine On Rainy Day, Brent Cobb



Beast Epic, Iron & Wine



The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit



Brand New Day, The Mavericks

Best Dance Recording

"Bambro Koyo Ganda," Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa, Bonobo, producer; Bonobo, mixer, from Migration

"Cola," Camelphat & Elderbrook," Mike Di Scala, Elderbrook & David Whelan, producers; Mike Di Scala, Elderbrook & David Whelan, mixers

"Andromeda," Gorillaz Featuring DRAM," Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett, Remi Kabaka & Anthony Khan, producers; Stephen Sedgwick, mixer, from Humanz

"Tonite," LCD Soundsystem," James Murphy, producer; James Murphy, mixer, from American Dream

"Line Of Sight," Odesza featuring WYNNE & Mansionair, Clayton Knight & Harrison Mills, producers; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer, from A Moment Apart

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration, Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue, Kraftwerk

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

A Moment Apart, Odesza

What Now, Sylvan Esso

Best Remixed Recording

"Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)," Louie Vega, remixer (performed by Loleatta Holloway)

"Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)," SMLE, remixers (performed by Bobby Rush)

"Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)," Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (performed by Kehlani)

"A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)," Four Tet, remixer (performed by The xx)

"You Move (Latroit Remix)," Dennis White, remixer (performed by Depeche Mode)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best Jazz Instrumental Album



Uptown, Downtown, Bill Charlap Trio



Rebirth, Billy Childs



Project Freedom, Joey DeFrancesco & The People



Open Book, Fred Hersch



The Dreamer Is The Dream, Chris Potter



Best American Roots Performance



"Killer Diller Blues," Alabama Shakes (Alabama Shakes), from The American Epic Sessions (Deluxe)



"Let My Mother Live,"Blind Boys Of Alabama (Blind Boys Of Alabama), from Almost Home



"Arkansas Farmboy," Glen Campbell (Glen Campbell), from Adiós



"Steer Your Way," Leonard Cohen (Leonard Cohen), from You Want It Darker



"I Never Cared For You," Alison Krauss (Alison Krauss), from Windy City



Best Bluegrass Album



Fiddler's Dream, Michael Cleveland



Laws Of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters



Original, Bobby Osborne



Universal Favorite, Noam Pikelny



All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live], Rhonda Vincent And The Rage



Best Folk Album



Mental Illness, Aimee Mann



Semper Femina, Laura Marling



The Queen Of Hearts, Offa Rex



You Don't Own Me Anymore, The Secret Sisters



The Laughing Apple, Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Best New Age Album



Reflection, Brian Eno



SongVersation: Medicine, India.Arie



Dancing On Water, Peter Kater



Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5, Kitaro



Spiral Revelation, Steve Roach

Best World Music Album



Memoria De Los Sentidos, Vicente Amigo



Para Mi, Buika



Rosa Dos Ventos, Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro



Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration, Ladysmith Black Mambazo



Elwan, Tinariwen

Best Instrumental Composition

"Alkaline," Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet), from Imaginist



"Choros #3," Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne), from Homecoming



"Home Free (For Peter Joe)," Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith), from Kinfolk: Postcards From Everywhere



"Three Revolutions," Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés), from Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico



"Warped Cowboy," Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge), from Whispers On The Wind

Best Historical Album



Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta, Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)



The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)



Leonard Bernstein - The Composer, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)



Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa, Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)



Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams, Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)

