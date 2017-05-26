Gov. Bevin Touts New Record for Kentucky Business Investments

Governor Matt Bevin says Kentucky has surpassed its record for business investments in less than half a year. The Republican governor said on Friday that business investments in the state already top $5.8 billion.

The previous yearly record was $5.1 billion in 2015, the final year of former Governor Steve Beshear's term.

This year's investments have been padded by large-scale announcements from online retailer Amazon, Toyota and most recently from Braidy Industries, which plans to build an aluminum plant in Kentucky.

The state offered tens of millions in tax breaks in return. It comes as officials struggle to fix a pension system facing a massive shortfall.

Democrats caution that Bevin's announcement is based on investment estimates that haven't happened yet.