Gov. Bevin Calls For Prayer Groups To Combat Violence

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Jacob Ryan-WFPL/Kentucky Public Radio

 Gov. Matt Bevin is urging people to "put their faith to work" by forming small prayer groups that will walk some of Louisville's highest-crime neighborhoods.

The Republican governor offered the volunteer prayer groups as a way to help combat the city's rising murder rate. Bevin outlined his plan during a community meeting Thursday. Bevin's remarks were met with a mix of support and derision. He said the "power of prayer" can make a difference in curbing violence. The mother of a 7-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet said Bevin's "heart is in the right place," but she doubts roving prayer groups will help. Micheshia Norment said some people will be scared to walk neighborhoods. She said one way to curb the violence is to make it harder to get guns.

 

Tags: 
Gov. Matt Bevin
louisville
gun violence

Related Content

Beshear Calls For Investigation Into Bevin House Deal

By May 30, 2017
Ryland Barton

Kentucky’s attorney general is continuing criticism of Gov. Matt Bevin’s purchase of a mansion in suburban Louisville.

Gov. Bevin Touts New Record for Kentucky Business Investments

By May 26, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, Louisville Public Media

Governor Matt Bevin says Kentucky has surpassed its record for business investments in less than half a year. The Republican governor said on Friday that business investments in the state already top $5.8 billion.

Bevin Administration Orders 1% Cut to State Agencies to Help Avoid Shortfall

By 20 hours ago
Sergey Kuzmin, 123rf stock photo

Kentucky's state agencies will cut 1% from their budgets to help avoid a $113 million shortfall.