GOP State Senator Offers Bill To Legalize Marijuana In Kentucky

A member of the Republican leadership team in the Kentucky Senate has introduced a bill aimed at legalizing marijuana.

Sen. Dan Seum said Wednesday that Kentucky should join the legalization trend flourishing elsewhere. Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

His bill would allow adults 21 or older to legally use marijuana. It also would legalize production and sale of pot.

Seum estimates the cash-strapped state would generate between $100 million and $200 million in revenue annually by taxing the production, sale and consumption of marijuana.

His bill faces long odds in the legislature.

Senate President Robert Stivers said he's known Seum for 20-plus years, but this is one issue he can't agree with him on. Seum serves in GOP leadership as caucus chair.