GOP Proposal Would Let Kentucky Governor Appoint Appellate Judges

A Republican lawmaker has filed a bill that would let Kentucky's governor appoint the state's appellate judges.

State Rep. Jason Nemes pre-filed the legislation Wednesday. It would amend the state constitution to let the governor pick judges from a list of three nominees provided by the Judicial Nominating Commission. Right now, the commission is only used to fill vacancies.

The bill would limit appellate judges to two terms. After being appointed once, voters would decide whether the judge should stay for another term.

Kentucky's judges are elected in nonpartisan elections. Last week , Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said the state should consider changing how it selects judges. He said the state has a "remarkable number of people who have no business being judges."