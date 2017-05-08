Gander Mountain Liquidates All Stores, Possibly Closing Paducah Location

  After recently filing for bankruptcy a national outdoors products retail chain said Monday they will be liquidating all of their locations. Gander Mountain announced in a release after selling certain assets to RV and camping retailer ‘Camping World.’

Gander Mountain media spokesperson Jess Myers said plans for the Paducah location are still up in the air. Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis said on Twitter that Camping World will keep 70 locations under the Gander Mountain name despite multiple news reports that all locations are closing. He said Gander Mountain will also incorporate Camping World and Overton boat company inventory. Camping World also purchased Overton.

 

Lemonis explained that though Camping World bought assets and the leases of Gander Mountain, they did not buy the inventory inside of them. He said a group of liquidators bought the inventory in the stores and those stores will remain open until that inventory is sold. Lemonis also confirmed that the Bowling Green location will remain open as part of the 70 locations they will be keeping.

 

As of 4:10 p.m. Central Time, here is the list of the Gander Mountain locations that will remain open.

 

