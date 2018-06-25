Fulton County Sheriff Suffers Stroke

Fulton County Sheriff Robby Woods is recovering from surgery after he suffered a stroke early Monday morning.

Special Deputy John Amberg said Woods went to a Paducah hospital at around 1 a.m. and was transported to Vanderbilt via ambulance. Amberg says a clot was removed from Woods’ brain stem area.

Chief Deputy Derek Goodson is acting in place of Woods until he fully recovers. Amberg says the department is thankful for the prayers and the outpouring of support from the community.

The Kentucky State Police as well as Graves and Calloway counties have also reached out to help the department.