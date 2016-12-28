Fulton County Resident Restoring Historic Downtown Hotel

A Fulton County resident’s plan to attract tourists and grow the economy is underway.

Jeff Campbell recently purchased the Meadows Hotel downtown, which was once a 100-room hotel in the early 1900s. In 1933, the hotel encountered what Campbell says is known as ‘The Big Fire’ - burning 80 percent of the building. Campbell says he plans to restore the space to its former glory, by converting it to a boutique hotel and restaurant.

“The 14 guest rooms that we will have each one will be uniquely different, furnished differently, decorated differently in different time periods so the idea is we want guests to come back to The Meadows and you can literally come back 14 times and get a different experience each time."

The Meadows is scheduled to open in September. Campbell has also raised funds for a new Amtrak Station, which is awaiting agreements with the Canadian National Railroad and Amtrak before construction begins in the Spring.

